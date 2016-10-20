Gay rights groups build alliances to counter climate of fear

An official with an international gay rights advocacy group says activists are joining with refugees, ethnic minorities and other groups to beat back forces that are exploiting a climate of fear created by terror concerns.

Joyce Hamilton, Europe co-chairwoman of the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association, says allies and partners will be needed to protect the gains the LGBT community has made in Europe in recent years.

Hamilton was speaking Thursday on the sidelines of the first ILGA Europe conference held in Cyprus.

She says regressive forces are using the public's fear of terror attacks to fuel their rise to power at the expense of human rights.