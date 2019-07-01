Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Italy
Published

Garbage truck falls into massive sink hole in Italian city, sparking evacuations

Lucia I. Suarez Sang
By Lucia I. Suarez Sang | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 1Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 1

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 1 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A garbage truck plunged into a massive sinkhole in the Italian city of Naples on Monday, sparking the evacuations of several homes nearby.

The truck was traveling down the Casoria area of the southern Italian city when the ground beneath it opened up. Much of the vehicle was left buried under dirt and rubble as a result of the collapse.

The driver was rescued by firefighters and taken to a local hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

SOCCER PLAY MISSING AFTER 'SWIMMING ACCIDENT' IN ITALY'S LAKE COMO, CLUB SAYS

A garbage truck plunged into a massive sinkhole in the Italian city of Naples.

A garbage truck plunged into a massive sinkhole in the Italian city of Naples. (Vigili del Fuoco)

Officials with the Vigili del Fuoco, the Italian fire brigade, said the collapse of the road resulted in a broken gas pipeline. At least 15 residents in nearby homes and buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

The road was closed and cordoned off after the incident.

Italian firefighters said the massive sinkhole in Naples was about 26 feet wide and 40 feet deep.

Italian firefighters said the massive sinkhole in Naples was about 26 feet wide and 40 feet deep. (Vigili del Fuoco)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to local reports, the sinkhole measured about 26 feet wide and was about 40 feet deep. It is unclear what caused the sinkhole.

Lucia I. Suarez Sang is a Reporter & Editor for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @luciasuarezsang