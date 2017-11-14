Frenchman suspected of stabbing daughter to death in Finland

Finnish police say they have questioned a French man suspected of stabbing his 3-year-old daughter to death in southern Finland.

Police said Tuesday they have questioned two witnesses in the murder investigation. The man allegedly assaulted the girl with a knife for unknown reasons Monday on a playground in Porvoo, 50 kilometers (31 miles) east from Helsinki. She died shortly afterward on her way to the hospital.

The Finnish news outlet MTV said the 38-year-old man was in a custody battle with his Finnish female companion. The man, who had been issued a restraining order, arrived in Finland in 2011.