French woman bites off tongue of suspected would-be rapist in country illegally

A French woman reportedly bit off part of an attempted rapist's tongue and handed it to police.

According to France Bleu, the 57-year-old woman was walking her dog at 4 a.m. early Sunday morning when her would-be rapist approached her.

The man forcibly kissed and hugged her while touching himself, the report says.

The woman struggled against him and managed to bite off part of his tongue during the attack. She kept the piece of evidence and handed it to police shortly after.

JENNIFER SIEBEL NEWSOM IDENTIFIES HARVEY WEINSTEIN AS ALLEGED RAPIST IN EMOTIONAL SEXUAL ASSAULT TESTIMONY

The suspect, a Tunisian immigrant in his 30s, claims that the woman jumped him. He was taken into police custody after being found wounded at the scene of the attack.

The accused rapist was reportedly in France illegally. The government issued an order for the man to leave French territory.

PARIS TRAIN STATION ATTACKER SHOT AFTER INJURING 6 WITH ‘BLADED WEAPON’

No other details about the crime were immediately available.

Avignon is a city in southern France, over 350 miles south of Paris. It is located near the Mediterranean Sea.