Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

France
Published

French woman bites off tongue of suspected would-be rapist in country illegally

The suspect is reportedly a Tunisian immigrant who was in France illegally

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Accused NYC serial rapist escorted out of police precinct on way to court Video

Accused NYC serial rapist escorted out of police precinct on way to court

Carl Phanor, a 29-year-old homeless man, is walked out of an NYPD precinct stationhouse after he was accused of being a serial rapist who allegedly most recently choked and sexually assaulted a jogger.

A French woman reportedly bit off part of an attempted rapist's tongue and handed it to police.

According to France Bleu, the 57-year-old woman was walking her dog at 4 a.m. early Sunday morning when her would-be rapist approached her.

The man forcibly kissed and hugged her while touching himself, the report says.

The woman struggled against him and managed to bite off part of his tongue during the attack. She kept the piece of evidence and handed it to police shortly after.

JENNIFER SIEBEL NEWSOM IDENTIFIES HARVEY WEINSTEIN AS ALLEGED RAPIST IN EMOTIONAL SEXUAL ASSAULT TESTIMONY

FILE-  French police car

FILE-  French police car (Julien De Rosa/AFP via Getty Images)

The suspect, a Tunisian immigrant in his 30s, claims that the woman jumped him. He was taken into police custody after being found wounded at the scene of the attack.

The accused rapist was reportedly in France illegally. The government issued an order for the man to leave French territory.

PARIS TRAIN STATION ATTACKER SHOT AFTER INJURING 6 WITH ‘BLADED WEAPON’ 

Aerial View of Avignon. Provence. France.

Aerial View of Avignon. Provence. France. (Giulio Andreini/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

No other details about the crime were immediately available.

Avignon is a city in southern France, over 350 miles south of Paris. It is located near the Mediterranean Sea.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP