French foreign minister says 2 journalists killed in northern Mali were shot to death

French foreign minister says that two journalists kidnapped and killed in northern Mali were shot to death.

Laurent Fabius said Sunday that the killing of Ghislaine Dupont, 51, and Claude Verlon, 58, was "odious, abject and revolting."

The journalists, who worked for Radio France Internationale, were abducted Saturday after an interview with a rebel leader in the town of Kidal, which remains under the de facto control of rebels despite the presence of French and U.N. troops.

Fabius said one journalist had been hit with three bullets, the other two.

RFI chief Marie-Christine Saragosse said the bodies were lying 80 meters (87 feet) from a locked car.

Fabius said "action was immediately taken to try to find the killers" but didn't elaborate.