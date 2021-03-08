French aviation billionaire, pilot die in helicopter crash

A French billionaire aviation industrialist and member of parliament has died in a helicopter crash along with the pilot, authorities said.

Olivier Dassault, 69, was heir to a powerful family business empire that made Falcon private jets and Rafale fighter planes and owned many other businesses including Le Figaro newspaper.

A judicial inquiry for eventual manslaughter charges is underway after Sunday’s crash in the town of Touques in Normandy, according to the regional prosecutor’s office in Lisieux.

AIR FRANCE PASSENGER FORCES PLANE TO MAKE EMERGENCY LANDING AFTER ACTING AGGRESSIVE, POUNDING ON COCKPIT DOOR

The French national air accident investigation agency, the BEA, said the Airbus AS350 helicopter crashed just after takeoff from a private airfield.

BEA investigators were traveling to the site Monday.

Forbes magazine listed Olivier Dassault as one of the world’s top 500 richest people in 2020.

He held executive positions at the family-owned Dassault Group as well as serving in the lower house of parliament as a lawmaker from the conservative Republicans party since 2002.

FRANCE'S SARKOZY CONVICTED OF CORRUPTION, SENTENCED TO JAIL

President Emmanuel Macron paid homage in a tweet to a "captain of industry, parliament member, local elected leader, air force reserve officer" and said, "his brutal death is a great loss."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP