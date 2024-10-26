Fraudsters wheel away huge haul of artisan cheddar worth an eye-popping $400,000

Cheese bandits wheeled away an eye-popping amount of cheddar cheese from one of the UK’s most famous cheese stores.

Neal’s Yard Dairy announced in a social media post that thieves, "posing as a legitimate wholesale distributor for a major French retailer," ordered over 950 wheels of the clothbound Hafod, Westcombe and Pitchfork cheddar.

The cheese was worth about $390,000, the company revealed.

Neal’s Yard Dairy reportedly delivered 22 metric tons (48,488 pounds) of cheddar before realizing the wholesale distributor was a fake.

The dairy retailer said that they covered the cost from the theft that impacted the smaller cheesemakers.

"Despite the significant financial blow, we have honoured our commitment to our small-scale suppliers and paid all three artisan cheesemakers in full," they said.

The dairy retailer said they are working with law enforcement and asked residents to be on the lookout for "clothbound Cheddars in a [22-pound] or [52-pound] format with the tags detached"