New Mexico

Fourth teen arrested in connection with drive-by shooting that killed sleeping 5-year-old girl

All 4 individuals are currently being held on charges including suspicion of murder, alongside other offenses

Associated Press
Published
Police have arrested a fourth teenager in a drive-by shooting that killed a sleeping 5-year-old girl.

Albuquerque police said the 17-year-old was arrested Thursday without incident. His 15-year-old brother and two other teenagers, ages 15 and 16, were already in custody.

All four are being held on suspicion of murder and other charges. The Associated Press is not naming them because they are juveniles.

New Mexico Fox News graphic

Police have arrested a fourth teen in a drive-by shooting that killed a 5-year-old Albuquerque girl. 

Galilea Samaniego was sleeping with her two sisters in a mobile home when police said the teens entered their community in two stolen vehicles just before 6 a.m. on Aug. 13.

Another teenage boy living in the trailer home was their target, investigators said — he had a feud since middle school with one of the suspects and the dispute had escalated.

Police said several gunshots were fired from at least one of the vehicles toward the trailer. The girl was struck in the head and later died at a hospital.

Cecily Barker, a deputy chief for the police department’s investigative bureau, said police were able to "tie cases to several incidents that involve the same juveniles."