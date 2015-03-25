Former Nazi Waffen SS man to go on trial on allegations he killed Dutch resistance fighter

A German court says a 92-year-old former member of the Nazis' Waffen SS will go on trial in September on allegations he executed a Dutch resistance fighter in 1944.

Dutch-born Siert Bruins, who is now German, already served time in Germany in the 1980s for the wartime murder of two Dutch Jews.

The Hagen state court said in a statement Monday he would go on trial Sept. 2 on charges he killed resistance fighter Aldert Klaas Dijkema in September 1944.

Bruins and alleged accomplice August Neuhaeuser, who has since died, are accused of driving Dijkema to an isolated spot and then shooting him at least four times. They later reported Dijkema had tried to escape.

Bruins volunteered for the SS after the Nazis overran his homeland in 1941.