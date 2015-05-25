Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert found guilty in retrial on corruption charges

next Image 1 of 3

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert has been found guilty of fraud and breach of trust in a retrial on corruption charges.

The ruling came down Monday in Jerusalem District Court.

Olmert was acquitted in 2012 of charges he accepted cash-stuffed envelopes from an American supporter. But Olmert's longtime confidant later became a state's witness, offering tape recordings of conversations with Olmert about receiving the cash, leading to a retrial.