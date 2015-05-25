Expand / Collapse search
March 31, 2015

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert found guilty in retrial on corruption charges

By | Associated Press
    Image 1 of 3

    Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert smiles as he waits in a court room in Jerusalem's District Court on Monday, March 30, 2015. The court later found Olmert guilty of accepting bribes in a retrial of corruption charges, (AP Photo/Abir Sultan, Pool) (The Associated Press)

JERUSALEM – Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert has been found guilty of fraud and breach of trust in a retrial on corruption charges.

The ruling came down Monday in Jerusalem District Court.

Olmert was acquitted in 2012 of charges he accepted cash-stuffed envelopes from an American supporter. But Olmert's longtime confidant later became a state's witness, offering tape recordings of conversations with Olmert about receiving the cash, leading to a retrial.