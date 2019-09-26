Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

France
Published
Last Update 11 mins ago

Former French president Jacques Chirac dead at 86, AP reports citing family

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
ThFox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 26Video

ThFox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 26

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 26 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Former French president Jacques Chirac, a notable critic of the Iraq War, is dead, according to multiple reports, citing family members. He was 86.

Chirac’s son-in-law Frederic Salat-Baroux confirmed his death in a statement to The Associated Press where he said he died Thursday “peacefully, among his loved one.”

FRENCH POLICE LAUNCH INVESTIGATION AFTER MACRON HEARS OFFICER REFUSING TO HELP DOMESTIC ABUSE VICTIM: REPORT 

The family did not provide a cause of death, although Chirac was known to have health issues since leaving the presidency in 2007.

Chirac was long the standard-bearer of France's conservative right, and mayor of Paris for nearly two decades. He was nicknamed "Le Bulldozer" early in his career for his determination and ambition.

As a two-term president beginning in 1995, he was a consummate global diplomat but failed to reform the economy or defuse tensions between police and minority youths that exploded into riots across France in 2005.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was the first French leader to acknowledge France’s role in the Holocaust and defiantly opposed the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.