Former French president Jacques Chirac, a notable critic of the Iraq War, is dead, according to multiple reports, citing family members. He was 86.

Chirac’s son-in-law Frederic Salat-Baroux confirmed his death in a statement to The Associated Press where he said he died Thursday “peacefully, among his loved one.”

FRENCH POLICE LAUNCH INVESTIGATION AFTER MACRON HEARS OFFICER REFUSING TO HELP DOMESTIC ABUSE VICTIM: REPORT

The family did not provide a cause of death, although Chirac was known to have health issues since leaving the presidency in 2007.

Chirac was long the standard-bearer of France's conservative right, and mayor of Paris for nearly two decades. He was nicknamed "Le Bulldozer" early in his career for his determination and ambition.

As a two-term president beginning in 1995, he was a consummate global diplomat but failed to reform the economy or defuse tensions between police and minority youths that exploded into riots across France in 2005.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was the first French leader to acknowledge France’s role in the Holocaust and defiantly opposed the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.