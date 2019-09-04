French police launch investigation after Macron hears officer refusing to help domestic abuse victim: report

Officials in France have opened an investigation after President Emmanuel Macron listened in on a domestic violence hotline call in which a police officer was heard refusing to help a domestic abuse victim, reports say.

Macron listened in on the call during a visit Tuesday to the national hotline center that was meant to showcase the government’s crackdown on domestic violence.

The alleged victim, a 57-year-old woman, called to report that her husband had threatened to kill her after years of abuse and that she was afraid to go back to the home to gather her things without police protection — and yet the police officer she was dealing with at a local station was refusing to accompany her, The Guardian reported.

According to the report, the French president was visibly upset by what he was hearing and passed a note to the operator after the officer got on the phone and stated that he was unable to go with her without a judicial order, a claim Macron pointed out in his note as wrong.

The officer, unaware that the president was listening in, continued to refuse to intervene.

After the phone call, Macron asked the veteran dispatcher if this was a common occurrence to which they replied: “Yes, more and more frequently.”

The French gendarmerie launched an investigation into the incident the following day.