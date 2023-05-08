Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

South America
Published

Fire at gold mine in Arequipa, Peru leaves 27 dead

Peruvian authorities said the explosion trapped the miners approximately 330 feet below the surface

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Protests in Peru get violent Video

Protests in Peru get violent

At least one person died Wednesday in the Peruvian department of Puno after new scuffles between anti-government protesters and the police. Protests continued into Thursday. (Courtesy INFO ANDES / PERUVIAN PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE HANDOUT / via Reuters)

A fire at a gold mine in the southern part of Peru killed at least 27 people, authorities reported on Sunday.

Preliminary information suggests a short circuit set off an explosion late Friday or early Saturday at the SERMIGOLD mine in Arequipa's Yanaquihua district, local outlets reported. It took place approximately 330 feet below the surface.

Peruvian authorities said the explosion trapped the miners inside. Its official cause remains under investigation.

"During the investigation, the Prosecutor’s Office will determine the cause of the tragic event and the responsibilities of those involved," the Public Ministry of Arequipa’s Fiscal District said.

MEDITERRANEAN NATION FACES CEMETERY CHAOS AS HUNDREDS OF BODIES WASH ASHORE

A photo of the Peruvian gold mine

View of the SERMIGOLD mine in Arequipa, Peru, Sunday, May 7, 2023.  (AP Photo/Fernando Mojito)

The Yanaquihua mining company, which operates in the mine, said 175 workers were safely evacuated, but 27 contractors were dead.

NETANYAHU HOLDS SECURITY MEETING AFTER ROCKETS FIRED FROM GAZA INTO ISRAEL

Marcelina Aguirre, the wife of a victim, told The Associated Press that her husband said there were risks at the mine.

"We are very worried, very sad we are, to lose a husband, leaving two abandoned children," she said.

A photo of victims' relatives outside the mine

Relatives of trapped miners wait outside the SERMIGOLD mine in Arequipa, Peru, Sunday, May 7, 2023.  (AP Photo/Fernando Mojito)

Several family members wait outside gold mine

Relatives of trapped miners wait outside the SERMIGOLD mine in Arequipa, Peru, Sunday, May 7, 2023.  (AP Photo/Fernando Mojito)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Government officials said relatives of the victims were brought by buses to the entrance of the mine, where they waited for the bodies of their loved ones.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.