Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

Ferry sinks after colliding in Bangladesh; at least 25 dead

Sinking occurred Sunday night after ferry hit by cargo vessel in the Shitalakkhya River

Associated Press
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines for April 2Video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for April 2

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Rescuers have recovered 25 bodies from a river outside Bangladesh's capital after a ferry collided with another vessel and capsized, an official said Monday.

The ferry sank Sunday night after being hit by a cargo vessel in the Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj district, just outside Dhaka, officials said.

Fire and civil defense official Ershad Hossain said rescuers recovered five bodies overnight and 20 others on Monday. Nine other people remained missing, he said.

A family member of one of the passengers waits on shore for news about survivors of the Bangladeshi ferry accident. (Reuters)

A family member of one of the passengers waits on shore for news about survivors of the Bangladeshi ferry accident. (Reuters)

Hossain said the double-decker ferry was traveling to neighboring Munshiganj district with more than 50 passengers when the accident took place.

Authorities blamed the sand-laden cargo vessel with hitting the ferry and ordered an investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ferry accidents are common in Bangladesh, which is crisscrossed by about 130 rivers. Ferries are a leading means of transportation, especially in the southern and northeastern regions.