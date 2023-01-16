Expand / Collapse search
Europe
Famous Austrian theater fires actor who was caught with child pornography

The 'Corsage' actor allegedly had 58,000 media files that contained child pornography

Associated Press
A famous Austrian theater said Monday it would cancel all shows starring one of its actors after reports surfaced that he was charged with possession of tens of thousands of files with child pornography.

On Friday, the Burgtheater in Vienna fired Florian Teichtmeister, the actor who also plays Austrian Emperor Franz Joseph in the film "Corsage."

The 43-year-old actor is scheduled to stand trial on Feb. 8 on child pornography charges after 58,000 media files with suspected child pornographic material were found in his possession, the Austria Press Agency reported.

POLICE IN SPAIN BREAK UP CHILD PORN NETWORK THAT OPERATED VIA WHATSAPP

A criminal complaint against Teichtmeister was filed in mid-December but became public only last week.

A view of Burgtheater is shown on Apr. 2, 2020, in Vienna, Austria. The famous theater fired an actor after he was caught with media files containing child pornography.

A view of Burgtheater is shown on Apr. 2, 2020, in Vienna, Austria. The famous theater fired an actor after he was caught with media files containing child pornography. (David Visnjic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Austria submitted "Corsage" as its entry in the best international feature category of the Academy Awards and the film is on the shortlist from which five finalists are to be selected this month. The film will remain in the Oscar race despite the allegations against Teichtmeister, Austria Press Agency reported.

"Corsage" is a historical drama about Empress Elisabeth of Austria. Franz Joseph was her husband.