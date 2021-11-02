Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

Explosion near Kabul hospital kills 3 and wounds 16

No immediate claim of responsibility; Islamic State has carried out series of recent bombing and shooting attacks

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An explosion went off Tuesday at the entrance of a military hospital in Kabul, killing three people and wounding at least 16, health officials said. 

The blast went off at the entrance to the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan military hospital, the spokesman of the Taliban-run Interior Ministry, Saeed Khosty, wrote in a tweet. He added that special forces were at the scene. 

City residents had reported two explosions in the area of the hospital in Kabul's 10th district, along with the sound of gunfire. 

An ambulance is seen as Taliban take security measures after a military hospital located in Wazir Akbar Khan region was hit by twin bombings in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Nov. 2. The first bomb exploded at the entrance of the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan Hospital, the largest military hospital in Kabul. This was followed by a second bombing. 

An ambulance is seen as Taliban take security measures after a military hospital located in Wazir Akbar Khan region was hit by twin bombings in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Nov. 2. The first bomb exploded at the entrance of the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan Hospital, the largest military hospital in Kabul. This was followed by a second bombing.  (Bilal Guler/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

MEN CLAIMING TO BE TALIBAN SHOT 3 DEAD AT AFGHAN WEDDING FOR PLAYING MUSIC 

Later Tuesday, Sayed Abdullah Ahmadi, the director of the nearby Wazir Akbar Khan hospital, said his facility had received three bodies and seven people who were injured in the blast. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

An ambulance is seen as Taliban take security measures after a military hospital located in Wazir Akbar Khan region, was hit by twin bombings in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Nov. 2. 

An ambulance is seen as Taliban take security measures after a military hospital located in Wazir Akbar Khan region, was hit by twin bombings in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Nov. 2.  (Bilal Guler/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Another nine injured were taken to the Afghanistan Emergency Hospital. 

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. In recent weeks, the militant Islamic State group has carried out a series of bombing and shooting attacks. IS is a rival of the Taliban and has stepped up attacks since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in a swift military campaign in August. 