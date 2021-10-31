Men claiming to be Taliban shot 3 dead at Afghan wedding for playing music

Two men in Afghanistan have been detained by authorities after shooting and killing some wedding guests over music being played.

The men identified themselves as Taliban, but Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied any connection to them. A third gunman has not yet been detained.

Four couples held a joint wedding in the Nangarhar province on Friday. The Taliban had banned music during its earlier administration from 1996 to 2001, and the wedding parties Friday had obtained permission from a local Taliban leader to play the music, the BBC reported.

The new Taliban government has not yet issued any decree on the subject, but many singers and musicians have already fled the country.

A witness told reporters that some "young men" were playing music in a separate room when "three Taliban fighters came and opened fire on them."

Another witness said that the men "broke the musical instruments and then went out and … opened fire on approximately 50 people."

At least three people died as a result of the shooting, according to The Guardian.

Mujahid said the two men detained by authorities will be "handed over to face Sharia law."