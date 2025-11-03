Exclusive: Tulsi Gabbard visits US-led Civil-Military Coordination Center in Israel amid Trump peace push

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard made a surprise visit to the U.S.-operated Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) as American forces work on the planning and implementation of phase two in the ceasefire deal.

"It’s a living example of what can happen when nations unite for common interests with the potential impact of lasting peace that benefits generations to come," Gabbard told Fox News about the CMCC.

The CMCC will support the stabilization efforts inside Gaza and facilitate humanitarian and security assistance that is under development as part of the broader Trump administration peace plan.

"For the first time in a generation, there’s a genuine sense of hope and optimism, not just in Israel, but across the Middle East," Gabbard added. "That’s because of President Trump’s leadership and the groundwork he laid through his historic peace deal."

Intelligence sharing and coordination are expected to play a critical role in the success of the ceasefire, part of the reason Gabbard arrived in Israel to see operations first-hand.

The Director of National Intelligence revealed that right now 16 countries and 20 NGOs are working side-by-side as part of this multinational civilian and military force aimed at bringing stability to Gaza, while ushering in a new chapter for the Middle East.

"The American people should know that the U.S. presence at the CMCC is about leadership, coordination, and service," Gabbard said.

Around 200 U.S. service members are on the ground participating in the CMCC, but will not enter the Gaza Strip. A coalition of forces from Arab countries will ultimately send stabilization personnel into the enclave to assist with implementing the administration’s peace plan.

"In conversations I had with leaders from across the region, including in Manama, people spoke openly and hopefully about a future defined not by conflict, but by cooperation and stability," Gabbard said. "Progress is possible with strong leadership and a shared vision for peace."

Gabbard, who also visited the Kerem Shalom Crossing along the Gaza border, is the latest Trump administration official to visit Israel as part of a broader push to ensure the peace plan is successful. Her trip follows similar visits by Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

"This is a challenging mission which requires clear communication, coordination and transparency," Gabbard concluded. "Intelligence supports not only security, and achieving lasting peace and stability for both Israelis and Palestinians."