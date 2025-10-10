Expand / Collapse search
Israel

US sends CENTCOM troops to Israel for Trump-brokered Hamas ceasefire monitoring

Service members to establish civil military command center

By Brie Stimson , Jennifer Griffin , James Levinson Fox News
Israel-Hamas plan includes destruction of hundreds of miles of terror tunnels in Gaza Video

Israel-Hamas plan includes destruction of hundreds of miles of terror tunnels in Gaza

IDF combat veteran Benjamin Anthony breaks down the deal and the expectations from Hamas on 'Fox & Friends First.'

U.S. service members will arrive in Israel by Sunday to oversee the implementation of the ceasefire with Hamas, Fox News has learned. 

The U.S. troops, all of whom come from the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), will set up the civil military command center as the ceasefire unfolds, a senior U.S. official said. 

Some of the service members are coming from the U.S., and some were already in the region. Most are with the Army. 

They are experts in logistics, security, engineering and transportation.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES ISRAEL AGREES TO GAZA 'INITIAL WITHDRAWAL LINE' AS '3,000 YEAR CATASTROPHE' NEARS END

Israeli tank

Israeli soldiers stand near their tanks along the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from southern Israel Friday.  (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

None of the troops will be going into Gaza. 

Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, head of CENTCOM, attended talks in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, a former White House advisor and President Donald Trump's son-in-law, a U.S. official confirmed. 

Cooper then flew to Israel and is in the country.

The Israeli government approved and signed the first phase of the Trump-brokered ceasefire deal in Gaza overnight Thursday, kicking off a 24-hour countdown clock during which time troops had to withdraw to a predetermined position.

Israeli soldiers

Israeli soldiers along the Israeli-Gaza border Friday.  (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

"Following the political echelon’s instructions and due to the situational assessment, the IDF has begun operational preparations ahead of the implementation of the agreement. As part of this process, preparations and a combat protocol are underway to transition to adjusted deployment lines soon. The IDF continues to be deployed in the area and prepared for any operational development," the IDF wrote on X.

Hours later, the IDF confirmed that the ceasefire commenced and that ops had positioned themselves "along the updated deployment lines."

Witkoff said Friday morning that CENTCOM confirmed the IDF had completed the first phase of its withdrawal from Gaza, which allowed the ceasefire to go into effect at noon local time, and Hamas' 72-hour window to release the hostages had begun.

WHITE HOUSE TURNS TO EXPANDING ABRAHAM ACCORDS AFTER ISRAEL-HAMAS CEASEFIRE

Israeli convoy

Israeli soldiers move near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from southern Israel on Thursday.  (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Witkoff reportedly told mediators he could have a command center to monitor the ceasefire set up within 2½ weeks.

CENTCOM’s role in monitoring the ceasefire with Qatar and Turkey was a big reassurance to the negotiating parties, according to those involved in the talks.

Fox News' Rachel Wolf and Yonat Friling contributed to this report. 

