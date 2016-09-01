Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 1, 2016

Ex-Guantanamo detainee plans hunger strike in Uruguay

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this June 5, 2015 file photo, Abu Wa'el Dhiab, from Syria, right, and Adel bin Muhammad El Ouerghi, of Tunisia, both freed Guantanamo Bay detainees, stand next to the window of their shared home in Montevideo, Uruguay. Dhiab who went missing for weeks and later resurfaced in Venezuela has now returned to Uruguay, authorities in the South American country said Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico, File)

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay – A former Guantanamo detainee new resettled in Uruguay is planning to start a hunger strike to demand he be allowed to leave the South American country.

The Uruguayan government's liaison with Syrian native Abu Wa'el Dhiab and five other former Guantanamo detainees says Dhiab told him of his plans for the hunger strike.

Christian Mirza said Thursday that Dhiab wants to be allowed to leave Uruguay, where he is unhappy.

He went missing for weeks earlier this year, alarming neighboring countries and triggering recriminations from U.S. lawmakers. He later resurfaced in Venezuela and was deported back to Uruguay this week.