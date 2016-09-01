Ex-Guantanamo detainee plans hunger strike in Uruguay

A former Guantanamo detainee new resettled in Uruguay is planning to start a hunger strike to demand he be allowed to leave the South American country.

The Uruguayan government's liaison with Syrian native Abu Wa'el Dhiab and five other former Guantanamo detainees says Dhiab told him of his plans for the hunger strike.

Christian Mirza said Thursday that Dhiab wants to be allowed to leave Uruguay, where he is unhappy.

He went missing for weeks earlier this year, alarming neighboring countries and triggering recriminations from U.S. lawmakers. He later resurfaced in Venezuela and was deported back to Uruguay this week.