Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Europe
Published
Last Update May 4, 2017

Eurozone economy growing at 'fastest rate in 6 years'

By | Associated Press
People watch a live broadcast television debate with French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, right, and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, in a restaurant in Lille, northern France, Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron exchanged barbs and insults on Wednesday during their sole televised debate ahead of Sunday's runoff election. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

People watch a live broadcast television debate with French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, right, and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, in a restaurant in Lille, northern France, Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron exchanged barbs and insults on Wednesday during their sole televised debate ahead of Sunday's runoff election. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) (The Associated Press)

LONDON – A closely watched survey indicates that economic growth across the 19-country eurozone struck a 6-year high in April.

Financial information company IHS Markit says Thursday that its purchasing managers' composite output index — a broad gauge of economic activity — rose to 56.8 in April from 56.4 the previous month. The reading was at its highest level since April 2011.

Anything above 50 indicates expansion.

Chris Williamson, the firm's chief business economist, said the survey portrays "an economy that is growing at an encouragingly robust pace and that risks are moving from the downside to a more balanced situation." He said it's consistent with quarterly growth of 0.7 percent.

On Wednesday, figures showed the eurozone grew by 0.5 percent in the first quarter.