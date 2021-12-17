Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

European Union leaders press Russia to resume peace talks with Ukraine

Russia may be preparing for an invasion next year, US intelligence officials have said

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

European Union leaders on Thursday pressed Russia to return to peace talks with Ukraine and renewed their threat to impose unprecedented sanctions on Moscow in tandem with the United States and Britain should Russian armed forces cross the border. 

The EU’s call for a return to the negotiating table came as Russia said it had submitted draft documents to the United States outlining security arrangements that it wants to negotiate with Washington and its allies in the NATO military alliance. NATO is suggesting it might be willing to discuss them. 

U.S. intelligence officials say Russia has moved 70,000 troops and is preparing for a possible invasion early next year. Moscow denies it has any plans to attack, as it did in 2014 when it annexed the Crimean Peninsula, but says it wants guarantees that Ukraine will never join NATO. 

NORTH KOREANS BANNED FROM LAUGHING, CELEBRATING BIRTHDAYS TO MARK ANNIVERSARY OF KIM JONG II’S DEATH 

Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Jansa arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Jansa arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (Kenzo Tribouillard, Pool Photo via AP)

In a statement in Brussels, the EU leaders underlined "the urgent need for Russia to de-escalate tensions caused by the military buildup along its border with Ukraine and aggressive rhetoric." They pledged their "full support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity." 

They said the EU "encourages diplomatic efforts and supports the Normandy format in achieving the full implementation of the Minsk Agreements," in reference to French and German brokered talks between the two sides aimed at enforcing a 2015 peace deal. 

The leaders repeated a message sent from the U.S., Britain and the Group of Seven industrial nations in recent weeks that "any further military aggression against Ukraine will have massive consequences and severe cost in response, including restrictive measures coordinated with partners." 

The EU is divided over when to hit Moscow with sanctions. France and Germany want to hold fire, expressing concern that such action could bring on an attack and believing that a diplomatic solution can be found. 

Both countries' leaders underlined Thursday the importance of reviving the Normandy talks, which have made little headway this year. 

"We have a very good format, the Normandy format, that we want to reactivate, re-energize," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters. "It won’t be easy, we should not be naïve, and we should be very clear when it comes to the integrity of borders." 

France and Germany’s peace efforts in 2015 helped end large-scale hostilities in eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting Russia-backed separatists since 2014. But the conflict, which has left 14,000 dead, has simmered. 

In contrast, countries on the EU’s eastern flank closer to Russia believe sanctions would work best as a deterrent and should be imposed immediately. Ukraine’s president wants more sanctions to be imposed before — instead of after — any possible incursion, but his plea has fallen on deaf ears. 

FRANCE RESTRICTS TRAVEL FROM BRITAIN TO FIGHT OMICRON 

From left, European Parliament President David Sassoli, Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Jansa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a signing ceremony of EU Legislative Priorities for 2022 on the sidelines of an EU Summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. 

From left, European Parliament President David Sassoli, Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Jansa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a signing ceremony of EU Legislative Priorities for 2022 on the sidelines of an EU Summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.  (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, Pool)

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, whose country borders Russia, said the EU should not underestimate the threat the troop buildup poses. He warned that Moscow’s actions are creating one of the worst security situations since the collapse of the Soviet Union. 

"I’m talking not only about Ukraine," Nauseda said, stressing that the entire Baltic region and Poland should be concerned. 

EU lawmakers said in a resolution that "any new sanctions package should include the Russian officer corps and flag officers involved in the planning of a possible invasion, as well as the immediate circle and oligarchs ‘in the orbit of the Russian President and their families.’" 

They said it should involve "the freezing of financial and physical assets in the EU, travel bans, the exclusion of Russia from the SWIFT payment system" for international financial transfers, target key economic sectors and disrupt the financing of the intelligence services and the armed forces. 

The lawmakers have no decision-making powers on sanctions, but their experts often have detailed knowledge of what member countries are thinking on joint foreign policy initiatives. 

French President Emmanuel Macron, center, speaks with European Council President Charles Michel, left, and Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, right, during a round table meeting at an EU Summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. 

French President Emmanuel Macron, center, speaks with European Council President Charles Michel, left, and Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, right, during a round table meeting at an EU Summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.  (Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Meanwhile, the Kremlin again prodded Western leaders to provide legally binding guarantees that Ukraine would never join NATO or that its members weapons would ever be deployed there, calling such moves a "red line" for Moscow. 

The U.S. and its allies have refused to make such a pledge, but Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed last week on further talks to discuss Russian concerns. 