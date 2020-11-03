European police in coordinated raids against online hate speech

The European Union police agency coordinated raids against online hate speech that promote racism and xenophobia in seven countries in Europe, according to a report.

German prosecutors said 96 suspects are being investigated for posts of hate, after cops searched 83 buildings to seize smartphones and laptops.

One suspect is charged with making anti-Semitic comments online and another suspect is charged with insulting a politician online.

Germany, whose laws include prison sentences for Holocaust denial or inciting hatred against minorities, has strict internet laws. For example, social networks face big fines when they don’t delete or block criminal content.

The countries involved were Italy, France, Greece, Norway, Britain and the Czech Republic.

