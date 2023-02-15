Expand / Collapse search
European Medicines Agency expects annual COVID vaccination campaigns, similar to flu shot

Europe has recently seen a marked decline in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths

The European Medicines Agency expects COVID vaccination campaigns to be conducted once a year, similar to the approach with flu inoculation, it said on Wednesday.

Though the COVID-causing virus is not yet behaving like a seasonal virus involved in winter waves in temperate climates, the EMA's head of health threats and vaccines strategy, Marco Cavaleri, told a news briefing that "this might be the direction it will be going".

In Europe, there is a marked decline in new COVID cases, hospitalisations and deaths - the lowest levels observed in the European Union in the past twelve months, he said, citing data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

ADAMS LIFTS COVID VACCINE MANDATE FOR MOST NYC WORKERS, BUT THOUSANDS FIRED WON'T AUTOMATICALLY GET JOBS BACK

The exterior of the European Medicines Agency is seen in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Dec. 18, 2020. Some officials in the agency believe COVID-19 vaccination campaigns will become a yearly thing, similar to the approach with flu shots. (REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo)

Still, the virus continues to evolve, and an organised approach is needed to maintain the range of vaccines to confer an adequate breadth of protection to emerging variants, he said.

The EMA is currently in discussions with the World Health Organization and other regulatory agencies about the criteria and process that will lead to the potential update of the vaccines in view of future vaccination campaigns, he added.