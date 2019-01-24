Europe court orders Italy to pay Amanda Knox $20G in damages

Europe's human rights court has ordered Italy to pay Amanda Knox around $20,000 in financial damages for police failure to provide legal assistance and a translator during questioning following the Nov. 1, 2007 killing of her British roommate.

The European Human Rights Court in Strasbourg, France, on Thursday ruled that Italy must pay Knox $11,800 damages plus $9,000 for costs and expenses.

Knox said in her complaint that the failure to provide her with a lawyer or interpreter during a long night of questioning on Nov. 6 violated her rights.

The court said in its ruling that Italy hadn't succeeded in proving that "the restriction of Ms. Knox's access to a lawyer ... had not irreparably undermined the fairness of the proceedings as a whole."