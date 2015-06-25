Expand / Collapse search
EU migrant quota plan imposed from Brussels 'not going to fly,' officials say

    Migrants eat food they received after disembarking from the Norwegian cargo ship Siem Pilot after they were rescued in the Mediterranean Sea, at Palermo harbor, Italy, Wednesday, June 24, 2015. Conflict and poverty have driven more than 100,000 migrants to Europe so far this year, and almost 2,000 have died or gone missing on the perilous sea journey. (AP Photo/Alessandro Fucarini) (The Associated Press)

    Migrants wave as they wait to disembark from the Norwegian cargo ship Siem Pilot after they were rescued in the Mediterranean Sea, at Palermo harbor, Italy, Wednesday, June 24, 2015. Conflict and poverty have driven more than 100,000 migrants to Europe so far this year, and almost 2,000 have died or gone missing on the perilous sea journey. (AP Photo/Alessandro Fucarini) (The Associated Press)

    Migrants sit on the deck of the Belgian Navy vessel Godetia after they were saved at sea during a search and rescue mission in the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coasts, Wednesday, June 24, 2015. Hundreds of migrants were rescued on Tuesday by the Godetia, which is part of a EU Navy vessels fleet taking part in the Triton migrants rescue operation. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) (The Associated Press)

BRUSSELS – European Union officials say that member countries will never agree at the EU summit opening Thursday to plans that will oblige them to share thousands of refugees arriving in Greece and Italy.

Conflict and poverty have driven more than 100,000 migrants to Europe this year, and almost 2,000 have died or gone missing while crossing the Mediterranean Sea.

The EU wants countries to share 40,000 Syrians and Eritreans landing in Greece and Italy to ease their burden.

But a senior EU official said Wednesday that "the idea that quotas can be imposed from Brussels is not going to fly."

The official is involved in preparing a summit of EU leaders starting on Thursday when migration will be high on the agenda. He declined to be named because deliberations are on-going.