EU extends sanctions against Assad's Syria regime for a year

Associated Press
BRUSSELS – The European Union is prolonging sanctions against the Syrian regime of President Bashar Assad for a year due to its continued crackdown against civilians in the war-ravaged country.

EU headquarters said Friday that the 28-nation bloc "decided to maintain its restrictive measures against the Syrian regime and its supporters as the repression of civilian population continues."

It means that 270 people and 70 entities like companies or organizations will have travel bans and asset freezes against them extended until June 1, 2020. The sanctions are due to alleged violence against civilians, benefiting from or supporting the regime, or being associated with people who do.

The EU has also imposed an oil embargo on Syria and bans equipment that could be used in a crackdown on Syrian civilians.