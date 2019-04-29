EU extends Myanmar arms embargo, other sanctions for a year

The European Union is prolonging by a year an embargo on any arms that could be used in security crackdowns in Myanmar as well as sanctions against 14 top military and border officials.

EU headquarters said Monday that based on an annual review the restrictive measures will be extended until April 30, 2020.

The travel bans and asset freezes were imposed on the 14 officials "for serious human rights violations, or association with such violations" against Myanmar's Muslim Rohingya minority.

Myanmar's military launched a brutal counterinsurgency campaign in the western state of Rakhine in 2017, forcing more than 700,000 Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh.

The EU also refuses to cooperate with, or provide training to, the Myanmar military.