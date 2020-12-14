Expand / Collapse search
Brexit
Published

EU diplomat says 'narrow path' to a Brexit trade deal is 'visible'

The United Kingdom left the EU on Jan. 31 after 47 years of membership

SkyNews
close
An EU diplomat has told Sky News that there "might now be a narrow path" to a Brexit trade deal "visible", but only "if negotiators can clear the remaining hurdles in the next few days".

"There has been some progress in the negotiations over the last few days, but sometimes substantial gaps still need to be bridged," they told Sky's Europe Correspondent Adam Parsons.

UK, EU HEAD FOR SUPPER SHOWDOWN OVER BREXIT TRADE DEAL

European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom Michel Barnier talks to the media outside the EU headquarters in Brussels, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Teetering on the brink of a no-deal Brexit departure, Britain and the European Union stepped back from the void Sunday and agreed to continue trade talks, although both downplayed the chances of success. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

A second EU diplomat told our correspondent that chief negotiator Michel Barnier was "more upbeat" than in his previous appraisal of the Brexit talks.

"There seems to be movement but a deal is still far from certain," they added.

It comes after the two sides agreed to "go the extra mile" and continue discussions on a trade deal ahead of the end of the transition.

Barnier earlier updated the bloc's ambassadors on the state of play in the talks.

