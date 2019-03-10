Ethiopian Airlines passenger jet crashes with more than 150 aboard, reports say

Ethiopian Airlines said early Sunday that one of its passenger jets has crashed, with 149 passengers and eight crew members aboard, according to reports.

“It is confirmed it happened at 8:44 a.m.,” an airline spokesman said, according to Reuters.

Flight 302 had left Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, and was bound for Nairobi, Kenya, reports said. The airline said the crash occurred in Bishoftu, near Harar Meda Airport, but the circumstances of the crash weren’t immediately known. Bishoftu is about 40 miles outside of Addis Ababa.

The office of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed tweeted a message offering condolences, suggesting there were few, if any, survivors.

“The office of the PM, on behalf of government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express its deepest condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning,” the message said.

The jet was reportedly a Boeing 737.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.