Envoy: US committed to Asia, though Trump will miss meeting

The United States' ambassador says Washington remains fully committed to Asia though President Donald Trump will miss a key East Asian summit when he visits the Philippines next month.

Ambassador Sung Kim said Trump is skipping the summit for scheduling reasons but will meet separately with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. The ambassador said the two leaders are expected have an "open and frank" discussion of important issues but did not directly say if human rights concerns would be addressed.

Kim says Trump will be attending a range of meetings in Manila, including a summit with Southeast Asian leaders.

The White House has said Trump will skip the East Asia Summit in the Philippines on Nov. 14.