El Chapo’s son arrested in Mexico amid gun battles in western city

The son of notorious drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was arrested in Mexico Thursday amid gun battles between his supporters and security forces, a report said.

Ovidio Guzman Lopez was arrested in Culiacan, a city in Western Mexico and a stronghold for El Chapo’s Sinaloa cartel, the BBC reported.

His arrest sparked gun battles on the streets of the city between cartel members and security forces, the Guardian reported.

A main road that leads out of the city was blocked by burning trucks and others were shut by the army, according to the report.

Images shared on Twitter show masked gunmen manning machine guns in the back of a truck on the streets of the city.

