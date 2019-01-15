'El Chapo''s 'secretary' testifies about time in mountains with his 'boss' after prison escape

The notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's trial on Monday in New York City marked its 28th day and focused on the individual who once served as his "right" and "left-hand" man testifying about his time in the mountains with his "boss" after his first escape from prison in 2001.

Alex Cifuentes, also known as Chapo's "secretary," described of the day to day life of the drug kingpin, particularly when he was in hiding in the mountains. Cifuentes said he moved there with the defendant in 2007 for “the cocaine business, security, to ensure the money was coming from Colombia.”

Cifuentes testified Chapo had over seven different places in the mountains, where they would have “everything we needed,” including Sky (satellite TV), TV plasma, DVD player, washer and dryer.

Cifuentes described Monday how when his wife suggested that Guzman should make a movie about his life as a near-mythical outlaw on the run, “He loved the idea.” There were two drafts of the story written but it never made it to production, he said.

Another time, when it appeared the military was closing in on the camp, Guzman ordered his followers to grab their assault weapons and flee on foot into the darkness, the witness said. “We were running practically all night,” he said before trucks arrived to take them to another one of Guzman’s half dozen hideouts in the region.

There also was testimony about Christian Rodriguez, a computer tech hired by the cartel to set up a secure communications system installed with spyware that allowed Guzman to covertly track his associates and love interests.

The kingpin “was really interested in what people were saying about him,” Cifuentes said. “If it wasn’t pertaining to him, then he really didn’t care.”

Cifuentes said his brother Jorge Cifuentes visited to discuss a project with Chapo.

"...Don Joaquin wanted my brother to follow up, the purchase of an oil shipment that was going to be adjudicated by PEMEX (state run oil company in Mexico)," Alex said.

What was special about this ship is that it had an "emergency submarine" where they could store the cocaine, he said.

