Egypt releases 31 graduates detained over unlawful protest demanding government jobs

An Egyptian police official says authorities have released 31 graduates arrested the previous day for attending an unauthorized protest to demand government jobs.

On Sunday, the university graduates held a demonstration in Cairo's central Tahrir Square, calling for government employment. Such protests are rare in Egypt following a 2013 law in effect banning street demonstrations.

Maj. Gen. Hany Gerges says the 31 were released on Monday after authorities determined that they were not blocking the road and some of those arrested had not participated in the protest. No other details were provided.

Police performance has been increasingly criticized in the Egyptian media following the deaths of two detainees in police custody in the past week.

The Interior Ministry said Sunday that some policemen "are being investigated" amid abuse reports.