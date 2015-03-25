Egypt police say men fire birdshot at prime minister's convoy, unaware who was inside car

Egyptian police officials say five men in a pick-up truck fired birdshot at the prime minister's convoy during a traffic argument, not knowing he was inside.

They say Prime Minister Hesham Kandil's three-car convoy was on a Cairo bridge late Sunday when it encountered the speeding truck, and fired warning shots in the air to get it to move.

The men fired birdshot at the convoy. They later told police they didn't realize the prime minister was inside one of the tinted-windowed cars.

The men were promptly arrested. Police said they had apparently been racing to their home neighborhood after getting into a fight with people elsewhere.

Police officials, who spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to speak to the press, say the incident was not politically motivated.