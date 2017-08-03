Ecuador president strips VP of powers over bribe allegations

Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno is stripping his vice president of much of his authority over corruption allegations that surfaced amid a battle for power within their ruling leftist coalition.

Moreno says in a decree signed Thursday that he is withdrawing all the tasks that had been assigned to Vice President Jorge Glas since both took office in May.

The move comes after an audio recording surfaced in the media in which an executive at Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht is heard discussing alleged requests by Glas for bribes in exchange for public work contracts awarded by former President Rafael Correa's government.

Glas has denied wrongdoing, citing a lack of evidence. He in turn accuses Moreno of betraying Correa's trust and legacy. Both men served as vice president under Correa.