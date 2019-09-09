Dutch cop suspected of killing 2 children, self: police

A Dutch cop is suspected of fatally shooting two children and seriously wounding a woman before turning the gun on himself in a home late Monday, authorities said.

A police source told Reuters that the shooting took place in Dordrecht, a city about an hour’s drive south of Amsterdam.

“Three people were killed in the shooting incident in Dordrecht’s Heimerstein (neighborhood),” read an official police statement on Twitter.

A fourth family member was “seriously injured,” police said.

NEW JERSEY WOMAN, 23, ALLEGEDLY STABBED MOM TO DEATH IN APARTMENT, FLED TO HOTEL: AUTHORITIES

It was not immediately clear if the 35-year-old officer was related to the children, who were aged 8 and 12, or to the 28-year-old injured woman. Police spokesman Wim Hoonhout told The Associated Press that "it seems like a family incident."

Police were on the scene late Monday, cordoning off a residential home, Reuters reported. Photos from the scene showed a large police presence in a residential neighborhood and at least one ambulance parked in the street as people stood in the street looking on.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dordrecht Mayor Wouter Kolff tweeted that there was “a very serious shooting incident,” and he was headed to the neighborhood.

The victims' identities have not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.