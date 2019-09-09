Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

New Jersey
Published

New Jersey woman, 23, allegedly stabbed mom to death in apartment, fled to hotel: authorities

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 9Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 9

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 9 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A 23-year-old New Jersey woman was arrested Friday at a hotel after allegedly stabbing her mom to death inside their apartment earlier that morning, authorities said.

Marisa Rivera is accused of killing her 56-year-old mother, Denise DeNapoli, around 3:30 a.m. at the Mount Laurel apartment where both lived, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

MISSING INDIANA GIRL, 10, FOUND DEAD IN TRASH BAG; STEPMOTHER CHARGED IN MURDER

When DeNapoli failed to show up for work, police were called to conduct a welfare check and discovered her body at the Ramblewood Village Apartments, officials said.

Police later found Rivera at a Route 73 hotel, where she surrendered without incident, the statement said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators were still examining any possible motive in the murder.

Rivera was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, officials said.