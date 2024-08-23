Dogs of war: Britain's new robots aiding Ukraine, terrorizing Russia as drones continue dominating battlefield

The United Kingdom has provided Ukraine with robotic "war dogs" that have started assisting troops on the battlefield and terrifying Russian troops who see them, according to reports.

"The robot dog demonstrated its capabilities in delivering a range of critical equipment, showcasing its potential as an invaluable asset to military units," manufacturer Brit Alliance said of the units.

"The robot dog exhibited exceptional mobility and agility, crucial for traversing complex and hostile environments," the company added. "Whether navigating through debris, climbing over obstacles, or moving stealthily across open ground, the robot dog has proven itself capable of maintaining a high level of operational effectiveness."

The British second-generation Brit Alliance Dog (BAD2) has taken to the battlefield, utilizing remote-sensing technology and a thermal-infrared camera to navigate the tricky landscape and perform a wide range of wartime tasks, such as delivering equipment or reconnaissance.

RUSSIA LOOKS TO DOWNPLAY UKRAINE INVASION AS ‘NEW NORMAL’ WHILE PUTIN FAILS TO STOP WAR ON HOME TURF: REPORT

Ukrainian troops have taken over 30 of the dogs, which are effectively sophisticated land drones. Each unit costs around $9,000 to produce, and Brit Alliance has promised to update the units based on feedback from the Ukrainian troops.

Brit Alliance believes this battlefield demonstration of the BAD2 unit will help turn it into a "cornerstone of modern military logistics." The unit can move at just over 9 mph and move for five hours to a distance of over two miles, according to East2West.

The commander of the Kurt & Company told The Telegraph that the unit is working to make the dogs "act as a kamikaze drone against vehicles or enemy soldiers" but that if "one dog saves one soldier’s life, we will be satisfied."

COLORADO POLICE DEPARTMENT SHOWS NEW WAYS TO USE DRONES FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT

"We will start using them en masse after the complete modernization of the robodogs to our needs," the commander said. "The process is already underway."

Even Russia media cannot resist discussing the strange new unit crisscrossing the battlefield, with one outlet saying "the enemy is no fool and is looking for ways to improve tactics, use new ideas and solutions."

Drones have increasingly played a pivotal role in the conflict for Ukraine, which has found drones a means of getting better return on its investment as the conflict drags on and each side needs to prove more resourceful.

Ukraine deployed the "Sea Baby" drone earlier this year to try and destroy the Crimean Bridge, causing structural damage with the naval drone that has a one-ton payload and can travel up to 62 mph, according to Ukrainian outlet EuroMaiden Press.

US, UK AND AUSTRALIA TAKE NEXT STEP IN INTEGRATING AI DEFENSE SYSTEMS

Russia has responded in kind with its own land-based drones, but those models resemble remote-controlled cars. The drone, known as Scorpion-M, also has kamikaze capabilities and has seen increased use in the Donetsk region over the summer.

The Scorpion-M can carry up to 55 pounds of explosives and has been used to destroy underground hideouts and other facilities that conventional bombing has had trouble hitting. Experts touted the drone’s maneuverability, but they noted that the real advantage is the difficulty in jamming the units.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In that sense, the BAD2 will have similar advantages, plus better maneuverability: Christopher Alexander, a U.S. Army vet with experience in Strategic Operations Command, previously told Fox News Digital that he found it difficult to imagine "anyone in the current state of technology or deploying these things at the company/battalion level."