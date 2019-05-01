Dog with expensive taste eats over $200 in cash, ends up costing owner nearly $170 in vet bills

This good boy ended up costing his owners hundreds of dollars after literally eating the dough.

Ozzie, a 9-year-old labradoodle, ended up having to be rushed the vet on Monday after his owners in the United Kingdom discovered he helped himself to an envelope full of cash that was pushed through their letterbox.

"Someone had owed us money and popped it through the letterbox for us, that's how Ozzie got hold of it," Judith Wright told Sky News.

After eating 8 £20 notes worth over $200, Ozzie's owners took him from their home in Llandudno, North Wales to Murphy & Co Veterinary Practice where they had to induce vomiting.

A spokesperson for the vet told Sky News that owners can expect to pay £130, or around $170, to induce vomiting in a dog.

"It's been an expensive Monday for Ozzie's owners," the group posted to Facebook on Monday along with a photo of Ozzie and the thrown-up cash. Besides the money, Ozzie also tossed up a plastic money bag and clip.

The entire incident ended up costing Ozzie's owners nearly $400, but owner Neil Wright said the couple may be able to claim some of the money back by taking the damaged cash to the Bank of England.

To prevent a repeat incident, the couple is planning to put a cage around their letterbox so Ozzie doesn't try to make a snack of any more incoming parcels, according to Sky News.