Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Pets
Published

Dog with expensive taste eats over $200 in cash, ends up costing owner nearly $170 in vet bills

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 1Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 1

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 1 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

This good boy ended up costing his owners hundreds of dollars after literally eating the dough.

Ozzie, a 9-year-old labradoodle, ended up having to be rushed the vet on Monday after his owners in the United Kingdom discovered he helped himself to an envelope full of cash that was pushed through their letterbox.

"Someone had owed us money and popped it through the letterbox for us, that's how Ozzie got hold of it," Judith Wright told Sky News.

MAN HITS BARTENDER WITH CAR AFTER HIS DOG WAS NOT ALLOWED INSIDE

After eating 8 £20 notes worth over $200, Ozzie's owners took him from their home in Llandudno, North Wales to Murphy & Co Veterinary Practice where they had to induce vomiting.

Ozzie, a 9-year-old labradoodle, can be seen next to the cash he ate after a letter came in through his owner's letterbox on Monday.

Ozzie, a 9-year-old labradoodle, can be seen next to the cash he ate after a letter came in through his owner's letterbox on Monday. (Murphy & Co Veterinary Practice)

A spokesperson for the vet told Sky News that owners can expect to pay £130, or around $170, to induce vomiting in a dog.

"It's been an expensive Monday for Ozzie's owners," the group posted to Facebook on Monday along with a photo of Ozzie and the thrown-up cash. Besides the money, Ozzie also tossed up a plastic money bag and clip.

NEW JERSEY DOG IMPALED ON LAMPPOST EXPECTED TO MAKE FULL RECOVERY: REPORT

Dog swallows five golf balls

Dog swallows five golf balls

Dog is mysteriously sick until the vet realizes it's because the dog swallowed five golf balls.

The entire incident ended up costing Ozzie's owners nearly $400, but owner Neil Wright said the couple may be able to claim some of the money back by taking the damaged cash to the Bank of England.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

To prevent a repeat incident, the couple is planning to put a cage around their letterbox so Ozzie doesn't try to make a snack of any more incoming parcels, according to Sky News.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed