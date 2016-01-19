Doctors Without Borders raps attempts to deter migrants

The aid group Doctors Without Borders said Tuesday attempts by various European Union nations to deter migrants have put thousands of people in danger and created more business for smugglers.

In a report it said border closures and tougher policing only encourage people seeking sanctuary or jobs to use other routes to get to Europe.

MSF's head of operations, Brice de le Vingne, said "policies of deterrence, along with their chaotic response to the humanitarian needs of those who flee, actively worsened the conditions of thousands of vulnerable men, women and children."

The group urged the EU to create more legal ways to come to Europe and allow asylum applications at the land border between Turkey and Greece.

More than 1 million migrants arrived in the EU last year, however they have not always been welcomed.

Dutch police said Tuesday they arrested three protesters the previous night at a demonstration against a town's plan to build a center for asylum-seekers.

Riot police cleared a central square in the town of Heesch after demonstrators began throwing eggs and fireworks at officers. Police say there were no injuries.

The demonstrators were protesting plans, not yet been formally approved, to build a center for 500 asylum-seekers in Heesch, a village of some 13,000 inhabitants 100 kilometers (62 miles) southeast of Amsterdam. Last week, someone hung a pig's carcass from a tree near the proposed location.