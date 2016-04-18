Disruptions from twin quakes in southern Japan hit economy

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

The twin earthquakes that have paralyzed parts of southern Japan are having a ripple effect far beyond the disaster zone, with Toyota Motor Corp. suspending output in other areas due to disruptions in its parts supplies.

Toyota says it has stopped production at a factory in Kyushu, where the quakes struck late Thursday and early Saturday, killing at least 42 people.

The shutdown will progress to other plants in Japan through Friday. Output will resume depending on the availability of parts.

The earthquakes, which struck Thursday night and overnight Friday, have caused electricity outages and disruptions to water supplies. Roads and airports in the region were affected, with some damaged areas in hard-to-reach mountain areas cut off by landslides that blocked roads and bridges.