Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China
Published

Devastating hospital fire in Beijing kills 21 people

People were seen standing on the air conditioning units out the windows of China’s Changfeng Hospital

Reuters
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Twenty-one people were killed after a fire broke out in the east wing of the inpatient department of a hospital in China's capital Beijing, the Beijing Daily reported on Tuesday.

The fire broke out at around 12:57 p.m. and was extinguished at around 13:33 p.m. after an emergency team rushed to the scene of the accident in Beijing's Changfeng Hospital, according to the Beijing Daily.

A total of 71 people were evacuated and transferred after the rescue work. As of 6 p.m. 21 had died after being transferred to hospital for treatment, the Beijing Daily reported.

A fire broke out at China’s Changfeng Hospital, killing at least 21 people in Beijing Tuesday.

A fire broke out at China’s Changfeng Hospital, killing at least 21 people in Beijing Tuesday. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's tragic. I can see the accident from the window of my house. A lot of people were standing on the air conditioning unit at noon, and some even jumped off," said a Weibo netizen.

Hospital fires are rare in China, and the cause of the blaze is still being investigated.