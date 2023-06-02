Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Denmark launches probe into dissolving Bandidos motorcycle club amidst rising violence

Denmark members have been jailed for murder, drug-related crimes, assault

Associated Press
Denmark’s government said Friday that it will investigate whether the Danish arm of the Bandidos motorcycle club can be dissolved, saying "the criminal groups’ brutal violence and socially subversive activities create insecurity in the neighborhoods in which they live."

The Danish chapter of Bandidos MC was created in 1993. Three years later, a feud between them and the rivals Hells Angels broke out in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark and ended with 11 dead and nearly 100 wounded.

DENMARK LOOKING TO INCREASE MILITARY SPENDING IN ORDER TO MODERNIZE FACILITIES, INCREASE NUMBER OF SOLDIERS

Europe

Denmark launches investigation into dissolving Bandidos motorcycle club amidst rising violence and criminal activity.  (Fox News)

In recent years, members of Bandidos in Denmark have been jailed for murder, attempted, drug-related crimes, assault, among others.

"Behind their violent assaults hide, among other things, miserable relatives and shocked witnesses who have nothing to do with the environment," Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said.

Hummelgaard said a specialized police unit would probe disbanding the chapter, adding the investigation should be done by the end of the year. A court of law would have to judge whether there is a legal basis for a dissolution.