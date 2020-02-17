Denmark finds huge cocaine stash on cargo ship; 27 arrested

Danish authorities arrested 27 suspected drug smugglers after finding 100 kilograms of cocaine during a bust on a Russia-bound container ship over the weekend.

The suspects are charged with serious drug crimes under Danish law and could face up to 16 years in prison. They are all foreigners, including Russian, Latvian, Ecuadorian and Filipino nationals.

The drug seizure was internationally coordinated, Copenhagen police said. The Bahamas-registered vessel, named the Duncan Island, was sailing south of the Danish town of Gedser when it was intercepted.

“We’re naturally very pleased that many kilos of cocaine have not hit the street. Now we are investigating further to find out who is waiting in vain for the deliveries,” said Inspector Dannie Rise, the head of the special investigation unit at the Copenhagen police.

Danish broadcaster TV2 reported the ship was headed from Helsingborg, Sweden, to St. Petersburg, Russia, with $50 million worth of cocaine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.