Deadly protests in Iran continue for a 9th day: ‘Death to the dictator’

Iranian demonstrators chant 'death to the dictator' in nationwide protests

Caitlin McFall
By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
Nightly protests erupt in Iran following death of Mahsa Amini. Video

Nightly protests erupt in Iran following death of Mahsa Amini.

Protests continue across Iranian cities following suspicious death of an Iranian woman.

Deadly protests continued for a ninth day Saturday across Iran as demonstrators have become increasingly frustrated by the government’s response to the death of Mahsa Amini earlier this month.

Protestors have taken to the streets to voice their discontent with the Islamic Republic after the 22-year-old woman died while in police custody following reports of severe beatings and torture. 

As many as 35 people have been killed since the protests erupted last week, reported Iranian news outlets late Friday.

But there are no signs of the protests slowing down, with some taking to the streets Saturday in Shiraz, a city in south-central Iran, chanting "death to the dictator."

IRAN PROTESTS: ARMY VOWS TO 'CONFRONT ENEMY'

FILE - In this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, protesters chant slogans during a protest over the death of a woman who was detained by the morality police, in downtown Tehran, Iran, Sept. 21, 2022.  

FILE - In this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, protesters chant slogans during a protest over the death of a woman who was detained by the morality police, in downtown Tehran, Iran, Sept. 21, 2022.   ((AP Photo, File))

Footage taken in the city of Eslamabad Gharb in western Iran showed protestors standing on vehicles, while videos posted to social media in Tehran depicted aggressive demonstrations as protestors face off with Iranian security officials. 

Check back on this developing story. 

