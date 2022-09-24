Deadly protests in Iran continue for a 9th day: ‘Death to the dictator’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deadly protests continued for a ninth day Saturday across Iran as demonstrators have become increasingly frustrated by the government’s response to the death of Mahsa Amini earlier this month.

Protestors have taken to the streets to voice their discontent with the Islamic Republic after the 22-year-old woman died while in police custody following reports of severe beatings and torture.

As many as 35 people have been killed since the protests erupted last week, reported Iranian news outlets late Friday.

But there are no signs of the protests slowing down, with some taking to the streets Saturday in Shiraz, a city in south-central Iran, chanting "death to the dictator."

IRAN PROTESTS: ARMY VOWS TO 'CONFRONT ENEMY'

Footage taken in the city of Eslamabad Gharb in western Iran showed protestors standing on vehicles, while videos posted to social media in Tehran depicted aggressive demonstrations as protestors face off with Iranian security officials.

