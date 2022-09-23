Iran protests: Army vows to 'confront enemy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Iranian army on Friday issued its toughest warning yet to thousands of demonstrators across the nation protesting the death of Mahsa Amini and said it will "confront the enemies" to ensure security, first reported Reuters.

The army claimed "these desperate actions are part of the evil strategy of the enemy to weaken the Islamic regime".

However, furious protests erupted nationwide following the death of Amini, 22, who was killed while in custody last week after being arrested by the "morality police" for wearing "unsuitable attire" relating to hijab requirements.

Men and women have taken to the streets across Iran to protest the strict laws on women, and according to footage obtained by Fox News Digital, spread across Iran Thursday night chanting, "I will kill whoever killed my sister."

Additional footage showed Iranian armed forces chasing protestors down dark streets and breaking into people’s homes where demonstrators appeared to take refuge.

According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Amini was arrested by Iran’s morality police September 13 for "improper hijab" use.

Reports have indicated she was severely beaten by members of the morality police, possibly tortured during her arrest and detainment at the Vozara Detention Centre.

Iranian officials have claimed Amini died of a heart attack and was not mistreated.

"We strongly condemn the use of physical violence against women and the denial of fundamental human dignity when enforcing compulsory hijab policies ordained by State authorities," U.N. officials said Thursday.

Iran President Ebrahim Raisi said his administration would investigate Amini’s death, and the U.N. has called on him to ensure the findings are made public.

At least nine protestors have died since the demonstrations erupted over the weekend, and some 280 people were arrested Thursday, according to Reuters.

Iranian officials are concerned the massive protests could turn even more violent like the 2019 demonstrations over gas prices that left 1,500 dead in the bloodiest protests in the Islamic Republic's history.

Protests are expected to continue Friday with no signs of calming down over the weekend.