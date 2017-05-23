Danish court sentences man for 218 online sex assaults

A Danish court has sentenced a 70-year-old man to 12 years in jail for having ordered the sexual assaults of Filipino children and young people to be broadcast online.

The Copenhagen suburban Glostrup court says the man, who was not identified, was guilty of 218 counts of online assault of children under the age of 18 — ranging from indecent behavior to rape.

The court said Tuesday that evidence included chats the man had from 2011 to 2016 with people in the Philippines who offered sex shows. The chats were found on his computer, which police had seized.

Prosecutor Helene Braedder described the case as "unusual and coarse" and added it was "of an extent that we have not seen in Denmark before."