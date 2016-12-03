Dallas Pre-K teacher arrested for alleged sexual assault of 2 children, possibly 3

DALLAS - A Dallas Pre-K teacher arrested for the sexual assault of two children nearly a decade ago is also being investigated for assaulting a possible third victim, FOX 4 News is reporting.

Jorge Ruiz, 53, remains in the Dallas County Jail after he was arrested Wednesday morning. He was a teacher at Arthur Kramer Elementary School in North Dallas.

The arrest warrant affidavit is filled with graphic and disturbing content. A now 16-year-old girl says when she was 7 and was afraid to tell her mom what happened, but has now moved past the incident. According to the court document, she told her therapist about the alleged assault.

According to trauma experts, it’s not unusual for sexual assault victims, especially children, to wait sometimes years before coming forward.

"One of the things that's important for us is can that child describe these events and kind of give accounts of everything that's happened to them from beginning to end,” said Jesse Gonzalez, a therapist with the Dallas Children's Advocacy Center.

She said she can tell victims are telling the truth when they provide specific sensory details.

Court records describe how Ruiz sexually assaulted one little girl multiple times between Sept. 2006 and June 2007. At least of those times allegedly took place at the school while other students were playing at recess. According to affidavit, the perpetrator was the child's first-grade teacher.

Investigators have also charged Ruiz with molesting another child during the same time period, and a third possible case is currently being investigated.

Ruiz has no criminal record.

