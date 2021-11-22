Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Czech protesters demand 'freedom' as new COVID restrictions go into effect for the unvaccinated

The Prague protesters carried photos of politicians — including Prime Minister Andrej Babis — calling them traitors

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Protesters marched through the Czech capital of Prague on Monday to decry the government’s restrictions on unvaccinated people as new infections soared in the European Union nation.

The protesters, who numbered in the hundreds, demanded "Freedom!" for the unvaccinated and rejected the government’s push for people to get their vaccine shots.

Demonstrators gather to protest against the government restriction measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. 

Demonstrators gather to protest against the government restriction measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.  (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

EUROPE’S COVID CRISIS PITS VACCINATED AGAINST UNVACCINATED

They carried posters with pictures of politicians — including Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Health Minister Adam Vojtech and leading epidemiologists — calling them traitors. Unlike recent rallies in the Netherlands and Brussels, this protest was peaceful. The crowd was significantly smaller than a similar demonstration last week.

Demonstrators gather to protest against the government restriction measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. 

Demonstrators gather to protest against the government restriction measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.  (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

New restrictions to tackle the Czech Republic's infection surge became effective Monday and target the unvaccinated. Unvaccinated people are no longer allowed to show negative coronavirus tests to attend public events, go to bars and restaurants, visit hairdressers and museums or use hotels. People who are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 can visit all those sites.

AUSTRIA TO ENTER LOCKDOWN, BRING IN MANDATORY VACCINATIONS

The measures were approved in an effort to increase the country's vaccination rate of 58.1%, which is below the EU average of 65.5%.

Demonstrators gather to protest against the government restriction measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. 

Demonstrators gather to protest against the government restriction measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.  (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have been on a steep rise, hitting a new record twice last week. The infection rate surpassed 1,000 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days for the first time, reaching 1,002, the Health Ministry said Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Overall, the nation of 10.7 million has registered over 2 million cases with 32,173 deaths.